'Host a Veteran' fishing derby - 2023

Bronte's annual 'Host a Vet' fishing derby promises to be great fun. Thousand of dollars will be awarded to the angler who catches the largest salmon and trout. Additional prizes will be awarded for the second and third, along with mystery weight. 

  • Cost of day fishing licence reimbursed
  • Light breakfast & superb BBQ
  • Free parking
  • Free overnight mooring is available
  • Fishing hats & T-shirts for Veterans & Boat Captains

Oakville Wind Orchestra

Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park 2340 Ontario St, Oakville, Ontario L6L 6P7
647-606-4838
