× Expand Photo: Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts

How We Got To Jersey: A Tale Of Two Frankies is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to hear not one, but two Frankie Vallis in a showstopping concert revue that takes you behind the scenes of the blockbuster Broadway smash hit, Jersey Boys. Starring Adrian Marchuk and Oakville's own Jeff Madden, find out how two small-town Canadian kids grew up to both play a bonafide rock and roll hall of fame superstar on stages around the world, to an audience of millions.

You'll hear all your favourites from Jersey Boys, including Sherry, Walk Like A Man, Big Girls Don't Cry, Can't Take My Eyes Off Of You, plus deep-cut hits from Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons as Jeff and Adrian take you through the highs and lows, the fame and folly of playing one of the greatest legends of pop music who ever lived. Complete with a live killer band and a multi-media show!

Ticket start at $65

Big Ticket Plus Members and group discounts available.