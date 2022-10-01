Howard Iron Works Print Fair

× Expand image provided by Pomegranate Letterpress + Design Join us at the 2022 Print Expo & Fair at the Howard Iron Works Print Museum

The Fourth (almost annual) Print Expo & Fair is returning to our museum on Saturday, October 1. Activities include tours of the most extensive collection of printing history in North America, demos, hands-on printing experience, workshops and shopping for unique and beautiful offerings by a talented group of artists, printers and book arts folks.

PE&F is a free community event, for all ages, and held in a fully accessible facility. Let's have a great show and look forward to seeing you all at the PE&F 2022!