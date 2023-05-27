HRPS Shred Event

Protect yourself from identity theft by shredding all your paperwork professionally while supporting a local charity!

Crime Stoppers of Halton, in partnership with Blue-Pencil Information Management, is hosting another Shred Event Fundraiser to help combat identity theft and related fraud.

Shred your unwanted personal/business papers for a donation of your choice to Crime Stoppers of Halton. Residents and business owners can utilize Blue-Pencil’s secure mobile shredding trucks, which will be on-site, to ensure the safe and efficient destruction of personal and sensitive documents to help prevent identity theft and other financial fraud.

Crime Stoppers is a non-profit organization that delivers safety and awareness programs in Halton, collects anonymous tips for known crimes, and celebrates the diversity of Halton by attending numerous events throughout the region.