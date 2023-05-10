Human Trafficking in Oakville

Human trafficking doesn't just mean illegally importing immigrants. It is also a phrase to describe recruiting and manipulating sex trade workers.

Please mark your calendar for the evening of May 10, when the outreach committees of the United Churches in Oakville are hosting a speaker from 4 One Oakville on this very subject.

Doors open at 7:00 p.m. The presentation will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Due to mature content, a minimum age of 12 years+ is recommended.

Free Admission.