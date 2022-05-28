IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer's

× Expand Alzheimer Society Halton WFA Poster

This May, challenge yourself to walk every day to honour people living with dementia.

WALK 11,000 STEPS THIS MAY - One step for each person living with dementia in the Halton Region

This year we are all about choices: You can choose to attend in-person or join us as a virtual participant.

In-Person participant event takes place at Sheridan College's Conference Centre at 1430 Trafalgar Road, Oakville

We know some participants would like to continue to participate virtually. The choice is yours. You can walk when you want and with whom you want.

Starting in May, you can complete your steps in any way that you choose - in one day, in one week, or over the whole month!

How many steps will you take?

11,000 steps - To honour every person in Halton living with dementia.

27,200 steps - To honour every person living with dementia in Brant Haldimand Norfolk Hamilton Halton

240,000 steps - To honour every person living with dementia in Ontario

564,000 steps - To honour every person living with dementia in Canada

The number of steps you take is your choice. Please share with us. We would love to see photos and video.

Tag us on social media and use the #IGWalkforAlz:

Facebook: @Alzheimer Society Brant. Haldimand Norfolk. Hamilton Halton

Instagram: alz_brant_halnorfolk_hamhalton