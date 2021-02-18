Ignited to Inspire: Black Women Thriving During a Pandemic is presented via a Virtual ZOOM session. Please contact [email protected] to register.

There is nothing more powerful than the collective voices of women who authentically share heartfelt personal accounts of their lived experience. This is what a group of women from the Greater Toronto Area have done in the new book “21 Resilient Women: Stories of Courage, Growth and Transformation.”

The book was written and published during the heights of the COVID-19 pandemic. Join a group of Black co-authors who will share not only lessons of courage, growth, and transformation but they will provide insights and suggestions about career, health and wellness, retirement and much more.

All are invited and encouraged to join this event to build awareness and understanding about the resilience and success of Black women within our communities.

Those who register, share the link and attend this event, will have a chance to win a FREE copy of this book - 30 copies of the book will be given away!