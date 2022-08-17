We are delighted to announce that ArtHouse Halton will be running FREE creative visual arts activities and improv pop-ups on Wednesday evenings from 6:30pm to 8pm under the gazebo in Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park.

ArtHouse Halton is a non-profit organization that aims to increase access to arts-based programs for children and youth throughout the community. Igniting Your Creativity in Bronte will deliver fun for all ages while introducing interactive arts programming in a safe and supportive environment.

ArtHouse Halton is proud to partner with professional instructors who specialize in bringing out the best in children.

Steven Botelho is an artist and puppeteer whose workshops encourage kids to learn about themselves, connect with their community and tell their own stories through art.

Creative visual arts activities with Steven: August 17 & 24