The Image of the Environment - Art Exhibit

× Expand Courtesy of Oakville Galleries Image: Monica Tap, One-second Hudson no. 11, 2007. Oil on linen. Collection of Oakville Galleries, purchased with the support of the Canada Council for the Arts Acquisition Assistance Program, the Walter and Duncan Gordon Foundation and the Corporation of the Town of Oakville, 2008.

The Image of the Environment

Presented by Oakville Galleries, in partnership with the Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre

In this special off-site exhibition, Oakville Galleries is delighted to showcase artworks from its permanent collection at the Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre. Reflecting on the QEPCCC’s site as a public, community-focused space, The Image of the Environment brings Oakville Galleries to the QEPCCC and features works that speak to the development of communities in urban and suburban spaces alike. Artists in this exhibition are interested in places of gathering, mobility and migration, as well as the impact of urban development on the natural world.

With works by: Kim Adams, Stephen Andrews, Shuvinai Ashoona, Edward Burtynsky, Eric Glavin, Angela Grauerholz, Geoffrey James, Paul Kipps, Medrie Macphee, Ed Pien, Leslie Sampson, Monica Tap, Jeannie Thib, Jeff Thomas