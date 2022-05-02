The Image of the Environment - Art Exhibit

Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre 2302 Bridge Road, Oakville, Ontario

The Image of the Environment

Presented by Oakville Galleries, in partnership with the Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre

In this special off-site exhibition, Oakville Galleries is delighted to showcase artworks from its permanent collection at the Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre. Reflecting on the QEPCCC’s site as a public, community-focused space, The Image of the Environment brings Oakville Galleries to the QEPCCC and features works that speak to the development of communities in urban and suburban spaces alike. Artists in this exhibition are interested in places of gathering, mobility and migration, as well as the impact of urban development on the natural world.

With works by: Kim Adams, Stephen Andrews, Shuvinai Ashoona, Edward Burtynsky, Eric Glavin, Angela Grauerholz, Geoffrey James, Paul Kipps, Medrie Macphee, Ed Pien, Leslie Sampson, Monica Tap, Jeannie Thib, Jeff Thomas

