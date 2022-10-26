Impact Investing: More than traditional philanthropy

× Expand Oakville Community Foundation Impact Investments are more than traditional philanthropy.

On October 26th, the Oakville Community Foundation will be hosting an information session on Impact Investing. Doors open at 5:30 with the presentation taking place from 6 to 8 pm at PWC Oakville.

We know we need more than traditional philanthropy to tackle the challenges we face today— like climate change, housing and economic equity. Impact investments complement The Foundation’s granting by using untapped resources and focusing on measurable, high-impact solutions. Want to be part of tackling these issues? Want to see your philanthropic support provide new solutions to old problems? Come out and learn what this could look like for you and help us, help more.