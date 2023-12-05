In The Country with Dave Woods at Moonshne Cafe

to

https://www.themoonshinecafe.com/

Moonshine Cafe 137 Kerr Street, Oakville, Ontario

Join us Thursday December 7th as we welcome back

"Country nights In the City” Hosted by Dave Woods with special guests Augusta Ray, Jessica Towler, Peter Peres, Matt Morson, Joey Depaiva, Hannah and Emma

Show starts 7:30, $10 cover

Please call 905-844-2655 or email us at moonshinecafe@cogeco.net to reserve your seats!

Highly recommended!

Info

Live Music
