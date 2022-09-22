Indigenous Movie Night in Oakville

Watch Indigenous films on the grounds of the Oakville Museum. Free and begins at 7 p.m.

The night, presented in association with Indigenous community leaders, Oakville Public Library and other community partners, will feature the films "Honour to Senator Murray Sinclair" and "Hi-Ho Mistahey!" Prior to the movie, Grandmother’s Voice and Our Kids Network will lead craft activities in the Coach House while OPL will share book recommendations based on the movies’ themes.

More information here: https://culturedays.ca/en/events/9361cd1c-db99-4a89-99f5-b2e47b25bc61