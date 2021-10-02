Indigenous Short Films

An Evening of Short Films, provided courtesy of the National Film Board of Canada

Enjoy a moderated film presentation led by the Oakville Festival of Film and Arts (OFFA) with select media from Indigenous filmmakers on the specific topic of caring for the Earth will be screened and discussed with local members of the community. Titles will include The Lake Winnipeg Project, Stories Are in Our Bones, and more.

Oakville’s Outdoor Film Series!

Films selected to commemorate the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Together, with Indigenous community leaders, the town, Oakville Public Library, and partners, will be presenting outdoor films that discuss our shared responsibility to care for the Earth. These films honour Indigenous culture and the contributions Indigenous people have made to preserve the land we live on today. Enjoy an evening of film and discussion about our shared journey towards Truth and Reconciliation.

This is a FREE ticketed event. Tickets are required for all attendees. Entry and activities begin at 6:30 p.m. Film presentation begins at 7 p.m.