Intermediate Doll Making Workshop

Make your own doll from scratch! This doll workshop is very spontaneous and therapeutic. It will start by drawing shapes for music.

Choose the shape of your liking and use that to make the body of the doll.

You will choose the fabric of your liking and sew the pieces of fabric together to build the doll.

This is an intermediate doll work shop for people who want to learn how to use a sewing machine. No experience is necessary; you will be guided through it to help bring your dolls to life.

There will be yarn, stuffing, buttons, ribbons, felt, beads, centre pieces, and fabrics of different textures and colours. Makers and pencils will be provided to draw faces. Scissors, sewing needles, threads, long darning needles, hot glue guns, and a sewing machine will be provided at the gallery.

Bringing your own materials and tools to help make your doll is always welcome.

As you use the sewing machine, you may have the opportunity to learn how to thread, clean, and oil the machine. You will also learn how to change the tension and width of your stitches on the sewing machine and the different types of stitches that a sewing machine can do.