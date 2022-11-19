International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day
St Joseph's Ukrainian Catholic Church 300 River Oaks Blvd E, Oakville, Ontario L6L 6P7
International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day is a time to bring people together for connection, support, and remembering loved ones lost to suicide.
International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day is a time to bring people together for connection and support, remembering loved ones lost to suicide. We are very excited to invite you to our first post-pandemic Survivors of Suicide Loss Day Event.
This event includes:
Lunch
Guest Speaker Natalie Pierre, MPP for Burlington
Live performance by Somali-Canadian award winning poet, Ifrah Hussein
Cello performance by Nirvaan Grewal
Panel discussion about suicide loss grief and resilience
Remembrance ceremony