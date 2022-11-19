× Expand H2H International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day is a time to bring people together for connection, support, and remembering loved ones lost to suicide.

International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day is a time to bring people together for connection and support, remembering loved ones lost to suicide. We are very excited to invite you to our first post-pandemic Survivors of Suicide Loss Day Event.

This event includes:

Lunch

Guest Speaker Natalie Pierre, MPP for Burlington

Live performance by Somali-Canadian award winning poet, Ifrah Hussein

Cello performance by Nirvaan Grewal

Panel discussion about suicide loss grief and resilience

Remembrance ceremony