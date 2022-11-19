International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day

to

St Joseph's Ukrainian Catholic Church 300 River Oaks Blvd E, Oakville, Ontario L6L 6P7

International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day is a time to bring people together for connection and support, remembering loved ones lost to suicide. We are very excited to invite you to our first post-pandemic Survivors of Suicide Loss Day Event.

This event includes:

Lunch

Guest Speaker Natalie Pierre, MPP for Burlington

Live performance by Somali-Canadian award winning poet, Ifrah Hussein

Cello performance by Nirvaan Grewal

Panel discussion about suicide loss grief and resilience

Remembrance ceremony

Info

St Joseph's Ukrainian Catholic Church 300 River Oaks Blvd E, Oakville, Ontario L6L 6P7
Fundraiser
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day - 2022-11-19 10:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day - 2022-11-19 10:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day - 2022-11-19 10:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day - 2022-11-19 10:30:00 ical