International Women's Day online auction

This year 8 women's group organizers have come together to celebrate International Women's Day and support United Way Halton & Hamilton. Starting on March 1, 2021, you can bid on a variety of fun and unique items provided by local businesses. Each bid will raise much needed funds for Women across our community in need.

The organizing committee have been busy collecting donations, for a variety of local businesses. Each auction item will highlight who it was donated by, so if you like their products you can shop and support local. Not only does this auction give you the chance to bid on a variety exciting items, but it gives you opportunity to create meaningful change for those who need it most.

We hope that you'll share this auction with your friends and family too! It's as simple as clicking on the "Refer Friends" button!