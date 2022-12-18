Intrada Brass Christmas Concert

Join us for an afternoon filled with beautiful music to set the tone for the holidays!

to

Tickets: $20 to $30

Joshua Creek Heritage Art Centre 1086 Burnhamthorpe Road East, Oakville, Ontario L6H 7B2

The Intrada Brass is one of Canada’s most exciting large brass and percussion ensembles. Intrada delights audiences both in our full band concerts of 25 players and in our small ensemble performances of 5 – 10 players.

Join us for some wonderful music, community and art!

  • Kids under 10 enter free
  • Ages 11 – 18: $20
  • Adults (Ages 18 and up): $30

Info

Joshua Creek Heritage Art Centre 1086 Burnhamthorpe Road East, Oakville, Ontario L6H 7B2
Christmas, Live Music
905-257-4730
please enable javascript to view
Tickets: $20 to $30
to
Google Calendar - Intrada Brass Christmas Concert - 2022-12-18 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Intrada Brass Christmas Concert - 2022-12-18 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Intrada Brass Christmas Concert - 2022-12-18 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Intrada Brass Christmas Concert - 2022-12-18 15:00:00 ical