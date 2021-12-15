Intrada Brass Christmas Special

Intrada Brass Band is one of Canada’s most exciting large brass and percussion ensembles. Founded 25 years ago in London, Ontario, Intrada Brass has been proud to call Oakville home for the past 15 years. Intrada delights audiences in a full band concert of 25 players and small ensemble performances of 5 - 10 players.

We are delighted to present Intrada Brass Quintet in a special live concert at the Joshua Creek Heritage Art Centre on Friday, December 17th, at 7:30 pm.

Join us for some holiday classic tunes to get you into the holiday spirit.

Tickets will be $30

Note: JCHAC is following all protocols recommended by Health Canada. Proof of vaccination will be required for attendees.