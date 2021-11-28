Intrada Brass - Festive Reunion
Join the Intrada Brass for a free, in-person holiday concert at St. Paul's United Church, Oakville. Pre-registration is required.
to
St. Paul's United Church 454 Rebecca St, Oakville, Ontario
×
Intrada Brass of Oakville
Intrada Brass of Oakville performs live. Sunday, November 28
Join the Intrada Brass for a free, in-person holiday concert at St. Paul's United Church, Oakville. Pre-registration is required.
Info
St. Paul's United Church 454 Rebecca St, Oakville, Ontario
Christmas, Live Music