Introduction to Acting: Exploring the Actor's Tools

Play some fun, interactive drama games and activities to explore how we can use our body, voice and imagination to create a character.

Play some fun, interactive drama games and activities to explore how we can use our body, voice and imagination to create a character. This workshop will be facilitated by Music Theatre grad Malindi Ayienga, who is a professional actor and artist educator from Young People's Theatre – the oldest professional theatre company in Toronto – and a national producer and presenter of theatre for young audiences. Recommended for those 6-12 years.

