Isn't She Lovely

Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts 130 Navy Street, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2Z4

Celebrate community with an exciting evening of women in song featuring Canada’s Queen of Soul, Liberty Silver. The first black woman in Canada to win a JUNO Award, Liberty has had a profound impact on artists and audiences across the nation.

Join us for this exciting evening as Liberty takes to the stage with four up and coming vocalists including Heather Christine, Cat Bernardi, Carla Gonzalez-Casanova and Denise Leslie.

They will present a live show at the Oakville Centre, Friday, October 6 at 8 p.m. All tickets are $44-55.

