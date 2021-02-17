Issues of Race in Education: Supporting Black Families

Issues of Race in Education: Supporting Black Families is presented by Roots Community Service and Halton Children's Aid Society

It is a fundamental value of our society that every child should be treated with fairness and dignity within our schools. But are Black boys and girls being treated as such?

Systemic anti-Black racism permeates the structures of our society, including the education system, often having unintended consequences on the outcomes for Black children and their families.

Join community leaders for a discussion of steps which are being taken to address issues impacting Black families and their children in Halton Region.

Please contact [email protected] to register.

