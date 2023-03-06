It Pays to Play! with Kristi Herold

Having fun together does more than let off steam - it helps people feel engaged and included, and it builds a sense of community that translates to the workplace.⁠

On April 5th, the Oakville Chamber is excited to host award-winning author Kristi Herold, Founder & CEO of JAM, for an interactive presentation about learning to make "play" a part of your company's culture, giving your team more reasons to love where they work!⁠

Registration includes a signed copy of Kristi’s book, It Pays to Play!