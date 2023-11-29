It's Ok To Be Different

× Expand Photo: Oakville Cente for the Performing Arts

With his signature blend of playfulness and sensitivity, Todd Parr explores important and timely subjects. It’s Okay to Be Different cleverly delivers the important messages of acceptance, understanding, and self-confidence.

Equally whimsical and heartfelt, The Earth Book, is a sweet homage to our beautiful planet inspiring readers of all ages to do their part to keep the Earth happy and healthy.

This is My Hair is a funny exploration of how silly hair can be and that no matter how your hair looks, always feel good about yourself.

Ticket start at $25

Sponsored by Brain Power Enrichment Programs Ltd. and in association with Munz & Planche Family Fund For the Performing Arts