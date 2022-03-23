JCRA Earth Day Clean Up 2022

Annual Joshua Creek Clean Up - Saturday, April 23 @ 9:00 am, Maple Grove Arena parking lot (at top of pathway to the creek) JCRA will be set up behind Maple Grove arena on Saturday, April 23, 9 – 11 am, to coordinate volunteers along the creek from the arena south to Lake Ontario as well as the park area around the arena. Gloves and garbage bags will be provided for all volunteers. Everyone is welcome for any amount of time you can give. High school students will receive volunteer hours for their time.