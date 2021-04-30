× Expand 30th April, 2021 John McDermott Virtual Concert

Join us for this exclusive event in support of Lighthouse for Grieving Children. Your evening begins with a hand-delivered 3-course dinner for two from the renowned Spencer's at the Waterfront, paired with your choice of red or white wine, compliments of Sandbanks Winery. Then settle in for a specially recorded concert for the Lighthouse community, followed by a live interactive conversation with John McDermott.