Friends of Joshua Creek art exhibition opening

Once a year, Joshua Creek Heritage Art Centre, a registered Canadian charity, invites its members (otherwise known as Friends of Joshua Creek) to exhibit their art. The variety of works ranges from watercolour and acrylic to fibre art and photography. Guests and artists alike enjoy seeing the talents of a diverse group of artists in one location.

The public is invited, and admission is by donation to the gallery. Guests are welcome to enjoy the beautiful grounds, labyrinth and gardens. Alternatively guests can book an appointment online.

For those interested in becoming a member of Joshua Creek Heritage Art Centre and supporting a creative sanctuary and piece of Oakville heritage, visit email info@joshuacreekarts.com.

The exhibition runs until November 15, 2020. Gallery hours are Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 1:00 - 4:00 pm with occasional closures for special events.