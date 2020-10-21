Joshua Creek Residents Association AGM

All residents of Joshua Creek Residents Association are welcome to join from the comfort and safety of their homes. We are pleased that our Oakville MP The Honourable Anita Anand will join the meeting to speak with residents on the issues facing the federal government, including COVID. As in previous years, both Mayor Burton and our Ward 3 Councillors Dave Gittings and Janet Haslett-Theall will participate in the meeting to answer your questions.

To ensure you receive a zoom link, JCRA asks that you sign-up for their emails by emailing JCRA Membership if you are not already registered as a member.