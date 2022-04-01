Jujutsu Kaisen - Opening Day

× Expand TOHO animation Length: 105 minutes Rating: 14A Violence, Frightening Scenes

Yuta Okkotsu gains control of an extremely powerful, cursed spirit and gets enrolled in the Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School by sorcerers to help him control his power and keep an eye on him.

Watch in Japanese with English subtitles, or dubbed in English.

Trailer: https://youtu.be/2docezZl574