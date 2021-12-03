The Junction

"Do you know why vinyl sounds better? The music was better! Eagles, Blue Rodeo, Beatles, Bee Gees, and tons more". The Junction will perform for  first time at The Moonshine and it'll be fun!!

Moonshine Cafe 137 Kerr Street, Oakville, Ontario

Cover: $10.00

Info

Live Music
905-844-2655
