Junk in the trunk sale
to
Film.ca Cinemas 171 Speers Road, Oakville, Ontario L6K 3W8
The Junk in the trunk sale is back. This fun take on the classic garage sale brings everything to one location for buyers and sellers.
If you have things you'd like to sell - spots are still available. To reserve your spot, just send us a message by emailing us at [email protected].
Coordinator asks that vendors to donate a minimum of 10% of their sales to their Ukraine relief fundraiser, but there is no other cost to participate.