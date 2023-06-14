Jurassic Park: Free Outdoor Movie Screening

A special free 30th anniversary screening of the movie Jurassic Park, outdoors live on Friday June 16th at Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park.

Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park 2340 Ontario St, Oakville, Ontario L6L 6P7

OFFA, Bronte BIA and Film.Ca Cinemas present MOVIES UNDER THE STARS!

A special 30th anniversary screening of Jurassic Park, live on Friday June 16th at Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park.

Bring your own chairs, blankets and arrive early to get the best seat. Popcorn and water will be served.

Movie will screen around 9:00 p.m. or at sunset but arrive early for OFFA Giveaways.

Film is rated PG-13

Don't miss the documentary Jurassic Punk at the Oakville Film Festival on Saturday, June 24th at 6 p.m. and meet Jurassic Park animator Steve "Spaz" Williams live on Zoom.

Tickets for this event https://offa2023.eventive.org/schedule

