Kaitlyn Cup

This is a masters style lacrosse tournament. Non contact. We will be taking individual and team entries. Cost is $55.00 per player. Each player will receive a ticket to the Toronto Rock Vs Halifax Thunderbirds for that night. Extra tickets for that nights game will also be available for purchase. We will as always have a great raffle table as well as 50/50 . Also looking for volunteer refs for the day. If anyone has or knows of any youth who may need volunteer hours we could always use the extra help. Message me directly if you are interested in playing or volunteering . Since this is masters age limit to play is 14 years and up. As always this is open to both male and female players

All money raised will go to Sick Kids Hospital and Bloorview Children’s Rehab Hospital .