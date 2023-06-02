Kate Land Art Show

× Expand Kate Land Kate Land has exhibited her paintings in a wide range of venues, including the Toronto Outdoor Art Fair, Queen West Art Crawl, Sunnyside Beach Juried Art Show, yearly solo shows at Oakville’s Sovereign House, and at FIMA in Montreal.

Kate returns to Bronte's Sovereign House June 3, 4, and 7 from 1 pm to 4 pm. She describes her work with an anecdote: "At one of my exhibitions, I overheard a spectator call my paintings wonky. It was hurtful, but as an artist with facial differences, it helped me understand why I’m drawn to painting lonely, imperfect facades. I use bright colours and wobbly whimsical lines to embrace the imperfect. Although I may not be able to control the way others see me, I hope that, through my art, for a brief moment, I can help them see the world the way I do."