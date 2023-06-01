Kate Land Art Show

Sovereign House 7 West River Street, Oakville, Ontario L6L 6N9

Kate returns to Bronte's Sovereign House June 3, 4, and 7 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

She describes her work with an anecdote: "At one of my exhibitions, I overheard a spectator call my paintings wonky. It was hurtful, but as an artist with facial differences, it helped me understand why I’m drawn to painting lonely, imperfect facades. I use bright colours and wobbly whimsical lines to embrace the imperfect. Although I may not be able to control the way others see me, I hope that, through my art, for a brief moment, I can help them see the world the way I do."

Info

Sovereign House

Bronte BIA

Art, Art Exhibit
