Kate Land Solo Show

× Expand Kate Land Kate Land works mainly in acrylic on canvas. She has exhibited her paintings in a wide range of venues, including the Toronto Outdoor Art Fair, Sunnyside Beach Juried Art Show, yearly solo shows at Oakville’s Sovereign House, and at FIMA in Montreal

A favourite in this annual series of shows by local artists, Kate Land will present something a little different for her solo exhibit this year. In addition to her city scapes, view new paintings that represent some of her cottage memories.

The show is open Sat. Oct 1, Sun. Oct. 2 and Wed. Oct. 5, from 1 pm to 4 pm.