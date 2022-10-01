Kate Land Solo Show

Sovereign House 7 West River Street, Oakville, Ontario L6L 6N9

A favourite in this annual series of shows by local artists, Kate Land will present something a little different for her solo exhibit this year. In addition to her city scapes, view new paintings that represent some of her cottage memories.

The show is open Sat. Oct 1, Sun. Oct. 2 and Wed. Oct. 5, from 1 pm to 4 pm.

Sovereign House

Bronte BIA

Art, Art Exhibit
