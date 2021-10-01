Kayak to Klemtu

× Expand Scytha Films and Stella Citizens

When a prominent Kitasoo/XaiíXais activist passes away, his 14-year-old niece embarks on a kayak journey to take his ashes home to Klemtu. Itís a race against the clock as she tries to make it back in time to give a speech protesting a proposed pipeline that would cross Indigenous land.

Oakville's Outdoor Film Series!

Films selected to commemorate the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Together, with Indigenous community leaders, the town, Oakville Public Library, and partners, will be presenting outdoor films that discuss our shared responsibility to care for the Earth. These films honour Indigenous culture and the contributions Indigenous people have made to preserve the land we live on today. Enjoy an evening of film and discussion about our shared journey towards Truth and Reconciliation.

This is a FREE ticketed event. Tickets are required for all attendees. Entry and activities begin at 6:30 p.m. Film presentation begins at 7 p.m.

In the event of inclement weather, the screenings will be moved to Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre. Proof of vaccination status will be required to enter recreation and culture facilities as of September 22, 2021. Attendees must follow COVID-19 health and safety protocols, as required.