Keeping Score: Tracking Canada's Progress Towards Sustainable, Inclusive, Economic Growth

Join the Honourable Lisa Raitt and the Honourable Anne McLellan in a conversation on Canada's future economic growth.

The Oakville & Milton Chambers of Commerce are excited to host the Co-Chairs of the Coalition for a Better Future, for a conversation and Q&A, moderated by the Honourable Perrin Beatty, President & CEO of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce.

A key topic of discussion will be the Coalition for a Better Future's scorecard, which tracks and monitors Canada's performance toward long-term targets. The scorecard incorporates 21 key metrics across six themes and three central goals: Winning Globally, Living Better, and Growing Sustainably.

Lunch served.

About the Coalition for a Better Future

The Coalition for a Better Future is a diverse group of 120 Canadian leaders and organizations - across business, labour, and civil society - working together to achieve a more inclusive, sustainable, and prosperous Canada.

EVENT DETAILS

Wednesday, May 31, 11:30 AM – 1 PM

Oakville Conference Centre

Registration required: https://oakvillechamber.com/eventitem/?id=16949

TICKETS

Member Individual: $75

Member Table of 8: $600

Non-Member Individual: $100

Non-Member Table of 8: $800

Thank you to our partners, Bennett Jones, CN, and Ford Canada for making this event possible!

Coalition for a Better Future's Podium Series Sponsors: CIBC and Pathways Alliance.