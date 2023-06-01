× Expand Oakville News - Tyler Collins

Acclaimed blues artist Kenny "Blue Boss" Wayne will perform live at the Moonshine Cafe.

Tickets are $25. Show starts at 8:30 p.m.

This Legendary Blues and Boogie Woogie piano master Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne was inducted on August 9, 2017 into the Boogie Woogie Piano Hall of Fame at the Arches Piano Stage while performing at the Cincy Blues Festival in Cincinnati, Ohio.

He is hailed by LIVING BLUES magazine as "an artist bringing the piano back to the front ranks of contemporary Blues."

This 2006 Juno Award winner and a multi Maple Blues Award winner is at the forefront of modern day blues piano practitioners.