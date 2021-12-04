Kerr Village Holiday Fest - Day 2
Enjoy a holiday festival in Kerr Village's Westwood Park, complete with a pop-up market, family-friendly entertainment, and a tree light ceremony.
to
Westwood Park 170 Wilson Street, Oakville, Ontario
12:00pm- Holiday Market
12:15pm-Victorian Christmas Carollers
12:30pm- Stilt Walker
1:00pm- Andy G & Friends
Olaf the snowman
Ballooning Elves
2:00pm- TEAM T&J presents Tinsel & Jingle
3:00pm- Jack & Cosima Grunsky
2:45pm Santa & Mrs. Claus Arrive
Elsa The Snow Princess
4:30pm- Tree Lighting Ceremony Starts
5:00pm- Shania Twin
6:20pm- Freedom Train
8:00pm- AbbaMania and Night Fever (Tributes to Abba and The Bee Gee’s)
**Schedule Subject to Change**