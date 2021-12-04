Kerr Village Holiday Fest - Day 2

Enjoy a holiday festival in Kerr Village's Westwood Park, complete with a pop-up market, family-friendly entertainment, and a tree light ceremony.

Westwood Park 170 Wilson Street, Oakville, Ontario

12:00pm- Holiday Market

12:15pm-Victorian Christmas Carollers

12:30pm- Stilt Walker

1:00pm- Andy G & Friends

Olaf the snowman

Ballooning Elves

2:00pm- TEAM T&J presents Tinsel & Jingle

3:00pm- Jack & Cosima Grunsky

2:45pm Santa & Mrs. Claus Arrive

Elsa The Snow Princess

4:30pm- Tree Lighting Ceremony Starts

5:00pm- Shania Twin

6:20pm- Freedom Train

8:00pm- AbbaMania and Night Fever (Tributes to Abba and The Bee Gee’s)

**Schedule Subject to Change**

Christmas, Live Music
