Kerr Village open for Canada Day 2021

Kerr Village is designated as a tourist destination, allowing restaurants, cafes and retailers to remain open this Canada Day. However, not all locations will decide to open, so if you are planning to visit a particular location, call first. 

Please follow public health guidelines:

  • Wear a face mask
  • Maintain a physical distance of two metres from other people who are not with you
  • Wash your hands
  • Stay home if you are feeling unwell. 

