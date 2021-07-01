Kerr Village open for Canada Day 2021
Kerr Village Kerr & Florence, Oakville, Ontario
Kerr Village is designated as a tourist destination, allowing restaurants, cafes and retailers to remain open this Canada Day. However, not all locations will decide to open, so if you are planning to visit a particular location, call first.
Please follow public health guidelines:
- Wear a face mask
- Maintain a physical distance of two metres from other people who are not with you
- Wash your hands
- Stay home if you are feeling unwell.
