Kerr Village - open

Kerr Village is designated as a tourist destination, and therefore retailers, galleries, boutiques, cafes, and restaurants can open on holidays. However, please call to confirm operating hours if you plan to visit a particular location.

to

Kerr Village Kerr Street and Florence Drive, Oakville, Ontario

Kerr Village is designated as a tourist destination, and therefore retailers, galleries, boutiques, cafes, and restaurants can open on holidays. However, please call to confirm operating hours if you plan to visit a particular location. 

Info

Kerr Village Kerr Street and Florence Drive, Oakville, Ontario
to
Google Calendar - Kerr Village - open - 2022-02-21 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Kerr Village - open - 2022-02-21 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Kerr Village - open - 2022-02-21 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Kerr Village - open - 2022-02-21 08:00:00 ical