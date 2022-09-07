Kerrfest 2022
The street party is back!
to
Kerr Village - Heritage Square 340 Kerr Street, Oakville, Ontario
M Painchaud
Sign - Kerrfest
The Kerr Village BIA presents Kerrfest 2022 - a weekend long street festival with live concerts, vendors, and activities for all ages!
This 7th annual festival will kick off the fall season. General admission each day is $10 and tickets are available online.
It's been three years since Kerr Village's iconic street party has been held, but now it's back this weekend from Sept. 8-11th!
Rock bands will take the stage nightly, all leading up to kid's day on Sunday the 11th. This year's musical acts include:
- Chilliwack on Thursday the 8th
- The Trews, Jimmy Rankin and the Irish Descendants on Friday the 9th
- 54.40 on Saturday the 10th
Sunday, Sept. 11 is Kerrfest Kids! Special activities will be available especially for children.
Full details about Kerrfest 2022 are available here at Kerrfest.ca!