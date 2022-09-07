× Expand M Painchaud Sign - Kerrfest Sign - Kerrfest

The Kerr Village BIA presents Kerrfest 2022 - a weekend long street festival with live concerts, vendors, and activities for all ages!

This 7th annual festival will kick off the fall season. General admission each day is $10 and tickets are available online.

It's been three years since Kerr Village's iconic street party has been held, but now it's back this weekend from Sept. 8-11th!

Rock bands will take the stage nightly, all leading up to kid's day on Sunday the 11th. This year's musical acts include:

Chilliwack on Thursday the 8th

on Thursday the 8th The Trews, Jimmy Rankin and the Irish Descendants on Friday the 9th

on Friday the 9th 54.40 on Saturday the 10th

Sunday, Sept. 11 is Kerrfest Kids! Special activities will be available especially for children.

Full details about Kerrfest 2022 are available here at Kerrfest.ca!