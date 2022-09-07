Kerrfest 2022

The street party is back!

https://kerrfest.ca/

Kerr Village - Heritage Square 340 Kerr Street, Oakville, Ontario

The Kerr Village BIA presents Kerrfest 2022 - a weekend long street festival with live concerts, vendors, and activities for all ages!

This 7th annual festival will kick off the fall season. General admission each day is $10 and tickets are available online.

It's been three years since Kerr Village's iconic street party has been held, but now it's back this weekend from Sept. 8-11th!

Rock bands will take the stage nightly, all leading up to kid's day on Sunday the 11th. This year's musical acts include:

  • Chilliwack on Thursday the 8th
  • The Trews, Jimmy Rankin and the Irish Descendants on Friday the 9th
  • 54.40 on Saturday the 10th

Sunday, Sept. 11 is Kerrfest Kids! Special activities will be available especially for children.

Full details about Kerrfest 2022 are available here at Kerrfest.ca!

Live Music
