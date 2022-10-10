Kirsty Burgum & Mary Lyons Art Shows

Sovereign House 7 West River Street, Oakville, Ontario L6L 6N9

Kirsty Burgum and Mary Lyons are pleased to return to Sovereign House with an eclectic mix of fibre art and mixed media art celebrating life.

Come out to see: Sat Oct 8/Sun Oct 9/TG Mon Oct 10/Wed Oct 12.

