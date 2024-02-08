× Expand Kazka Entertaintment Inc. Krut. Unique Candlelight Tour. Oakville. February 8

🌆 Have you ever dreamed of spending an unforgettable evening with your loved ones by candlelight? That's your sign to do it NOW!

Maryna Krut, a famous Ukrainian singer, songwriter, and bandura player who is known for her breathtaking performances embarks her First Canadian Tour 🇨🇦🛣️

🌉 It will be a large-scale tour that will cover 20 cities of Canada.

One of the tour's special features is holding the performances within hundreds of candles 🪔

It will be a sophisticated and emotionally intense musical event, where every note strikes the heart, and every candle generously illuminates the darkness of the hall 🌓

🇺🇦Maryna regularly performs for Ukrainian military in the combat zones. Like no one else, she understands the importance of helping those who are risking their lives for the sake of their country's independence and freedom. The singer will be carrying this message across Canada.

🫶 We are waiting for all of you! Bring your children, loved ones, and the whole family to enjoy the magical atmosphere and spectacular music.

You can't miss this unique experience. Get your tickets now via the link: https://bit.ly/3Tx3gFp

🎫 *Early birds are still available in some cities. Tickets for children under 12 y.o. are FREE.