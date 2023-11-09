Kyiv Gems Holiday Market

× Expand Kyiv Gems

Discover a variety of vendors offering everything from beautiful jewelry and trendy fashion accessories to home decor and specialty foods. Bring your family and friends along to enjoy the festive atmosphere, live entertainment, and delicious Ukrainian food.

Ukrainian Food will be available to enjoy at the event and take out.

Date: November 11, 2023, 10:00AM - 6:00PM & November 12, 2023, 11:00AM-5:00PM

Location: St. Volodymyr Cultural Centre, 1280 Dundas St W, Oakville.