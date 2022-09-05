Labour Day Parade & Picnic

Bayfront Park 200 Harbour Front Dr., Hamilton, Ontario

This Labour Day, Hamilton & District Labour Council will, once again, return to their traditional practice of having the parade followed by a picnic and gathering back at Bayfront Park.

Parade starts at Stuart and Bay Street North 

9:00-10:30 a.m.Assemble according to the DRAFT Parade Line Up.

10:30-11:30 a.m.Parade on the route 

11:30-2:30 p.m.Picnic gathering at the park.

Info

Labour Day
