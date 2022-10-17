Last of the Red Hot Lovers: Burloak Theatre

× Expand Burloak Theatre Group

Opening show of Burloak Theatre Group's (BOTG) 2022/23 live theatre season at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts! BOTG presents Neil Simon's romantic comedy Last of the Red Hot Lovers.

All tickets are $32, with 3-play subscriptions also available for $80.

Four performances:

Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday Oct. 22 at 2 p.m.

Saturday Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

"Middle-aged and married, overworked and overweight, Bamey Cashman wants to join the sexual revolution before it's too late and arranges three seductions: the first, Elaine Navazio proves to be a foul-mouthed bundle of neuroses; Bobbi Michele is next, a 20-ish actress who's too kooky by half; finally comes September and Jeanette Fisher, a gloomy, depressed housewife who happens to be married to Barney's best friend."