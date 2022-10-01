Learn how to grow and care for your trees

× Expand Tree Canada Learn How to Grow

Grow a tree from seed to seedling!

Decorate your very own planting pot and learn the benefits of trees and how to care for them.

Trees help us live longer, healthier lives. They provide shelter for wildlife, clean our air and beautify our communities. And trees reduce the effects of climate change by cooling our cities and helping to prevent flooding.

In this session, Tree Canada will demonstrate how to grow and care for a tree seedling in your own home and how to plant it outside when it’s ready. Finish the session by decorating a seedling pot so the whole family can join in the fun.

Join us in person to receive a FREE

Tree Seed Kit + clay pot you can decorate on site!

Register to join us in person: https://tinyurl.com/5225asbn