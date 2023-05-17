Led Zeppelin's Physical Graffiti: Classic Albums Live
to
Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts 130 Navy Street, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2Z4
Classic Albums Live plays Led Zeppelin's Physical Graffiti note for note, cut for cut.
This show is already SOLD OUT, though very limited cancellation tickets may be available at the box office.
Shows at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20, 2023.
Tickets are:
$68 Regular Seating
$61 Big Ticket Members
$57 Big Ticket Plus Members
Info
Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts 130 Navy Street, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2Z4